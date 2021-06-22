Eight Indiana University students file federal lawsuit challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate

"Ironically, IU has imposed such a draconian measure at the very time that COVID is being brought under control," Bopp said. "All other federal, state and local governments are lifting their restrictions, while IU is suddenly imposing the most severe requirement of all, mandatory vaccination, that, even at the height of the pandemic, no government authority, including IU, imposed."

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, also contends IU's obligation for students to provide proof of vaccination still runs afoul of Indiana's newly enacted ban on vaccine "passports" — even though IU changed its process for submitting vaccine documentation following an official opinion issued June 1 by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native.

In addition, the plaintiffs claim there's no basis for IU to mandate all students get a vaccine that has yet to receive full FDA approval, since federal law requires "complete, informed, and voluntary consent" for the administration of any vaccine that only has emergency use authorization from the FDA, such as the COVID-19 vaccines.