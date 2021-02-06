El Salvador kept paying DC lobbyist after claim he was fired

A day after the Oct. 6 phone call between Sonoran’s Mario Duarte and a senior aide to Crawford, the Arkansas congressman sent a tweet in Spanish saying the U.S. will continue supporting “friends and partners” like Bukele in the fight against corruption and inequality.

The tweet was widely shared in El Salvador. Crawford’s comments also drew praise from then-U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson, a Trump appointee who was a big booster of Bukele at a time the Central American leader was facing increasing criticism, mostly among Democrats, that he was taking El Salvador down an authoritarian path.

Bukele’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In August, it told the AP that the president had never approved the six-month contract, which is dated Aug. 15, and had it annulled when he learned of its existence. Bukele’s office and two senior aides wouldn’t say when the contract was canceled or what led to the abrupt reversal, but insisted no funds had been disbursed.

“He didn’t approve the contract and it was canceled. You can verify with Sonoran Policy Group,” Bukele’s office said at the time in a written statement

Stryk at the time wouldn’t comment on the contract’s status but never filed additional paperwork indicating it had been cancelled.