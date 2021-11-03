 Skip to main content
Election 2021: Complete results from key races across the US

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top election stories and analysis, plus today's weather, celebrity birthdays and more:

TOP STORY

Election 2021 Virginia Governor

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tosses a signed basketball to supporters at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. 

In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook — not easily replicated

In a stunning victory in Virginia and a strong showing in New Jersey, the Republican Party has fashioned a playbook that could repair the GOP's tarnished image in swing states and suburban districts across the nation.

But it is a formula that may be difficult to replicate on a broad scale in next year's midterm elections.

Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, virtually unknown a year ago, won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday by running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump.

The Virginia Republican spent the closing months of his campaign avoiding the divisive issues that most animate Trump's base, including the baseless prospect of election fraud. And Youngkin benefited from running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a political insider with a muddled message. Link to the full analysis below.

Complete coverage here:

Election Day 2021 roundup: Results from across the US

Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ
Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ

  • By WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years.

NJ governor's race has Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat
NJ governor's race has Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat

  • By MIKE CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were virtually deadlocked early Wednesday after a campaign centered on the incumbent’s progressive policies and handling of the pandemic.

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere
Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

  • By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign.

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats
Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

  • By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress.

Boston elects Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor
Boston elects Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor

  • By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters, marking a key milestone in the city's long political history, for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor on Tuesday, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office.

Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor
Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor

  • By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor Tuesday, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job as voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.

Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment
Maine passes nation’s 1st ‘right to food’ amendment

  • By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters passed the nation’s first “right to food” constitutional amendment on Tuesday.

In Minneapolis, Frey's reelection bid goes to overtime
In Minneapolis, Frey's reelection bid goes to overtime

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own reelection.

Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety, an idea that supporters had hoped would bring radical change to policing in the city where George Floyd’s death under an officer’s knee brought calls for racial justice.

Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process
Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process

  • By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials on Tuesday delivered a relatively smooth Election Day.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio
GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

  • By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

***

IN OTHER NEWS:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Temperatures east of the Rockies have plummeted as low as 25° below normal, where parts of Texas have not been this cold since last February after the deadly Arctic blast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Climate COP26 Photo Feature Argentina

Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming could melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and increase extreme weather events. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 3

Today in history: Nov. 3

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran,…

Today in sports history: Nov. 3

Today in sports history: Nov. 3

In 2007, Navy ends an NCAA-record 43-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 46-44 victory in triple overtime. See more sports moments from th…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

