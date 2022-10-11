 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election 2022: Conservative PACs target school boards; Ohio Senate debate takeaways; Tulsi Gabbard leaves Dems

There are 28 days until Election Day. Here's a look at the latest headlines in politics:

TOP STORIES

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races. Their aim is to put conservatives in control of more school systems to scale back teachings on race and sexuality. The efforts gained steam last year amid parents' frustrations with pandemic policies, but as those issues fade they're now galvanizing around culture divisions. Groups including the 1776 Project PAC are ramping up spending on local races, and other groups are backing local candidates for the first time. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.

Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she's leaving party

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party. It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution," Gabbard said in a video posted to social media.

More headlines:

WATCH & LISTEN

The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate race began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious - and at times personal - clash. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

BATTLE FOR THE SENATE

