Election 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene's rise in GOP; Nevada Dems' abortion focus; Walker's 'woke' message

  • Updated
There are 29 days until Election Day. Here's a look at the latest headlines in politics:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But on the ground in Nevada, there are signs that the backlash against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may not be enough to save the Democratic senator from intense economic concerns and the harsh realities of midterm politics next month. The high-stakes Senate race in the Western battleground may ultimately decide the U.S. Senate majority. Perhaps more than any other state, Nevada’s high-stakes Senate election is testing the extent to which abortion can help Democrats maintain their grip on power in Washington and in key state houses across the nation.

Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers’ arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

When asked about his support for election denier Kari Lake in Arizona, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "the Republican Party has to be a party where we are not shunning people and excluding them."

