Election officials double-checking Kentucky vote totals

In Anderson County, the recanvass took about 15 minutes and resulted in no changes to vote totals in the county that Bevin won. The small cluster of observers included the local elections board as well as party representatives.

County Clerk Jason Denny, who methodically rechecked the results from each precinct with his staff, proclaimed it an example of “transparency.”

Kentucky’s most populous county fared the same — no changes to vote totals — according to Jefferson County elections officials. Beshear overwhelmed Bevin in the county that includes Louisville, winning by nearly 100,000 votes.

Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, insisted on this process even though he was under no illusions that the recanvass would change anything.

“There might be some adjustment, but it usually may be a number moves up and a number moves down,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday. “But it’s not likely to be a material change.”

Bevin’s options after the recanvass include contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of the GOP-led legislature.

Asked if he’ll concede if the vote totals stay about the same, Bevin replied: “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”