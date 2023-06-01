SALIX, Iowa — Before he’d officially declared his 2024 campaign for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a May 13 stop in Sioux Center where he: drew parallels between his home state and Iowa, denounced a “culture of losing” that he said has plagued his party in recent years and touted a laundry list of legislation he’s worked to get passed.

At Port Neal Welding Company in Salix on Wednesday morning, the two-term Republican executive stuck close to his previous speech as he began his first full day of campaigning in the first-in-the-nation state.

The main focus of his 30 minutes at the podium was still on legislative wins, “wokeness” run amok and being a disciplined leader. He began by joking about Florida perhaps being the Iowa of the southeast and closed with a sit-down chat with his wife where the two extolled pizza from Casey’s General Store and chicken from Pizza Ranch. Like the Sioux Center visit, which was a part of Rep. Randy Feenstra‘s Family Picnic, DeSantis kept from criticizing former President Donald Trump by name but did say the GOP needs to “look forward” and rally around a “disciplined, energetic president.” At one point, DeSantis, who has made a point of talking about his state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, suggested he would’ve fired Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had he been in the White House in 2020.

“Fauci-ism was destructive to this country,” DeSantis said late in his main address. “We chose freedom over Fauci-ism,” he said at another turn when referencing his decision to lift restrictions in his state during the first year of the pandemic. That line prompted applause from the crowd of more than 100 people.

The “w” word

DeSantis also elicited approval from attendees when warning about the advancement of a “woke ideology.”

“We look at our military now and we see them getting caught up in political ideology and gender pronouns,” DeSantis said. “People don’t want to be a part of a woke military.” (The word “woke” is defined by Merriam-Webster as paying attention to “important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” That definition has been understood since at least the early 20th Century. However, more recently, the word’s been used as a catchall for left-leaning activism which outlets such as the New York Times have noted.)

“We have to make sure that truth is the foundation of everything we do,” DeSantis said.

Along with suggesting the military is no longer as effective as it used to be because it’s “caught up in political ideology” and “gender pronouns,” DeSantis told the crowd that getting a job or going to college now competing in the “woke Olympics.”

Keith Tjeerdsma, a 69-year-old from Sergeant Bluff, agreed with DeSantis about “wokeness.”

“The woke stuff has gotten way out of line,” Tjeerdsma said. “The things with gender affirmation and that kind of crap. And the equity things.” In Florida, DeSantis signed off on legislation that prohibits K-12 school staff from asking students for their preferred pronouns.

When asked if he’d support any GOP nominee, Tjeerdsma said “Tell me who the Democratic nominee is and I’ll give you my answer.”

Attacking Biden, the House of the Mouse

Within the first minute of DeSantis’ speech, he took aim at President Joe Biden by saying “Our great American comeback starts by sending Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware” (a reference to Biden’s video campaigning during the pandemic in 2020). DeSantis later suggested Biden was directly responsible for the death of 13 American military members who were killed in an August 2021 bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan which occurred during a U.S. withdrawal from the country.

“Dereliction of the duty as commander-in-chief,” is how DeSantis phrased it.

Over the past year, DeSantis has repeatedly referred to the multinational entertainment conglomerate as a “woke corporation” because its now-former CEO Bob Chapek denounced the state’s education legislation. Since the initial tussle, DeSantis has pushed for the stripping of the self-governing status of Disney World and mused about building a state prison next to the theme park. Disney is now suing DeSantis for First Amendment violations.

Chicken fingers and fentanyl

Following the half-hour stump speech, the DeSantis’ spent another 30 minutes or so chatting with members of the public about more personal matters. Ron DeSantis told eventgoers a story about driving his son to get chicken fingers from Raising Cane’s at midnight while Casey DeSantis joked about repeatedly having to tell their three children that they can’t go around altering anything in the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.

For several minutes during the sit-down “fireside chat,” Casey DeSantis spent time explaining how fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug, can now be found in a number of other drugs and how young people need to be careful about dabbling in illicit drug use. In 2022, Ron DeSantis signed legislation increasing penalties for dealing fentanyl (the mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking 4-14 grams is now seven years).

Though Ron DeSantis didn’t spend much specifically addressing familiar Iowa-centric issues, such as ethanol or the ag industry, he and his wife did wrap up the entire event by talking about Casey’s breakfast pizza.

“It’s a great gas station,” Casey DeSantis said of the Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store chain. “We’re fans,” Ron DeSantis added before mentioning his fondness for similar companies such as Wawa and Buc-ee’s.

“Buc-ee’s is kind of like Shangri-La for service stations,” Ron DeSantis said.

From Salix, DeSantis’ campaign had stops planned in Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids. The Associated Press has noted that: “Trump, who was already scheduled to be in Iowa on Thursday, added stops in the state to his schedule for Wednesday, ensuring he would overlap with DeSantis for a time. Trump will tape a radio appearance in Des Moines before attending a GOP legislative dinner.”

As of now, DeSantis continues to trail the former president by double digits in averages of national primary polls.