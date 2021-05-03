Elegant dancer, passionate educator Jacques d’Amboise dies

He had already long determined his next calling, founding the National Dance Institute in 1976. The joy he took in providing a dance education to kids who might otherwise never have tried the art form — in schools, or for some, in classes at the institute — was on full display in the Oscar-winning 1983 documentary “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin,’” a look at his NDI work.

“Jacques was a life force.” said Weinstein, who worked for some 40 years with d'Amboise, meeting him as a student at SUNY Purchase. "Jacques knew first-hand the joy and transformative power that the arts can bring to the lives of children and he dedicated the last 45 years to ensuring that every child has access to quality arts education. His impact is immeasurable and everlasting.”

The institute, which moved into its Harlem building in 2011, teaches thousands of students every year in schools, and says it has reached over two million children across the globe.