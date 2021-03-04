Elijah McClain's mom says his death sparked push for change

Captured on police body camera footage, he tells officers that he's an introvert and “different” several times. Later, while officers talk to each other about what happened, McClain says he doesn't believe in guns, doesn't kill flies or eat meat and that “you are all phenomenal, you are beautiful.” They didn't respond.

Some have wondered what he meant when he said he was different. Sheneen McClain said she thinks he was trying to tell police that he was not a “statistic Black individual” but someone who was living a good life and not harming anyone. She thinks what Elijah said to the officers was a way to try to reach out to their humanity and for her son to remember who he was because she believes he knew he was dying.

“It's his character that people are connecting to. It's his heart that people are seeing. It's his soul that people are paying attention to," she said.

Sheneen McClain, a single mother of six children who moved from Denver to Aurora to get away from gang violence, said Elijah was quiet and introverted as a child and she homeschooled him after he was bullied in school. He was intelligent and creative, learning to draw and play musical instruments on his own, but college was not an option because it was too expensive, she said.