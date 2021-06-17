Elite California school discloses alleged sexual misconduct

“To survivors of sexual misconduct and their families in our community, we are deeply sorry,” Yih wrote, adding, “We have learned a great deal about our history over the past several months — much of which has been difficult to confront.”

The board of trustees acknowledged a “profound” impact on students because of the failure to exert proper oversight.

“Many suffered lasting harm not just from the sexual misconduct itself but also from the school’s handling of the misconduct,” the trustees said in a statement.

No one in the report has been charged. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was given a synopsis of about 20 incidents last week, but many could fall outside the statue of limitations for prosecution, given the span of time.

“We are going to look into them on a case-by-case basis,” said Sgt. Hector Macias, head of the sheriff office's sexual assault unit. “We are going to continue to work with the school and their law office in order to vet some of this out and see if the victims are willing to cooperate.”

The most serious allegation described in the report came from a 1980s alumna who accused a teacher of repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 16, the Times said.