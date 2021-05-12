Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show.

The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that the upcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that the truly great things never will," Mike Darnell, president of unscripted TV for Warner Bros., said in a statement Wednesday. "It was and is an indelible piece of the television landscape, and it will be sorely missed.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, DeGeneres said that “as great as this show is, and as fun as it is,” it's no longer a creative challenge.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which started airing in 2003 and is distributed by Warner Bros., has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities. But the host, who built her brand on the motto “Be Kind,” opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology.