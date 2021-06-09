Ellie Kemper apologizes following Twitter storm over her involvement in Veiled Prophet ball

ST. LOUIS — Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” TV star and St. Louis native, released a statement Monday apologizing for participating in a debutante ball held by the Veiled Prophet Organization in 1999.

“I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming,” Kemper, 41, said on Instagram.

Twitter last week turned its outrage to Kemper after it appears someone arbitrarily tweeted about a 2014 article in The Atlantic which noted that Kemper was named “Queen of Love and Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball when she was 19. Kemper graduated from John Burroughs School and was a Princeton University student when she was crowned.

Online critics brought up the racial and class conflict surrounding the Veiled Prophet Ball and some called Kemper a “KKK princess.”

There are no known ties between the Veiled Prophet and the Ku Klux Klan.