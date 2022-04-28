Elon Musk and Amber Heard dated? Plus, 'Doctor Strange' actress accused of grooming, and more trending news

Here's some of today's trending topics for April 28.
Elon Musk and Amber Heard/ACLU
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
Jurors in the libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard's name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues.
Heard texted her agent Christian Carino in 2017 professing sadness about her breakup with Musk. Carino seemed incredulous, and texted in response to Heard, “You told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” Read more on this wild case here:
‘Doctor Strange’ actress Zara Phythian
Martial artist and actress Zara Phythian, who acted alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2016 Marvel Studios film “Dr. Strange,” reportedly stands accused of grooming and participating in sex acts with a girl who was 13 years old at the time.
The BBC reports that a British court heard Phythian, 36, and her now 59-year-old husband Victor Marke, allegedly had a sexual relationship with the alleged victim that began in 2005 and continued in 2008. Phythian and Marke, also a martial arts practitioner, married in 2015. Get more info here:
FDA's ban on menthol
The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.
“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, in a statement.
He added that the ban would also be an “important step to advance health equity” by reducing disparities in tobacco-related diseases. Get the scoop here:
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 28
American Trevor Reed is back in the US after being released from Russia in prisoner swap, his mother says
American Trevor Reed, a US citizen and former Marine who had been detained in Russia since 2019, is back in the United States, his mother Paul…
Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.
Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.
President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion.
Former President Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge’s decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, making good on her pledge to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, issued Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 court-imposed deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has assured colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege, which have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They say McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — who said they felt singled out by McCarthy's reported criticism.
More of the dry, windy weather that helped fan spring wildfires from New Mexico to Nebraska is threatening to test the progress firefighters have made in controlling fires. Forecasters are warning that the volatile weather expected in the southwestern U.S. could create the same sort of conditions that sent blazes racing across the landscape last week. In drought-stricken New Mexico, flames jumped a line built to corral the northwestern perimeter of a fire that has charred 97 square miles and burned homes. Some of the nearly 1,000 firefighters battling that fire were trying Thursday to prevent it from reaching another small community.
A judge has ordered a two-week halt on phasing out pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum as the Biden administration prepares for the restrictions to be fully lifted on May 23. Wednesday's decision is only a temporary setback for the administration but the federal judge appeared highly sympathetic with Louisiana and other states that sued to keep Title 42 authority. That restriction denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a hearing May 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, for arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.
World leaders and the U.S. political and foreign policy elite joyously remembered America's first female secretary of state as mourners paid their respects to the late Madeleine Albright. Some 1,400 people gathered at Washington's National Cathedral on Wednesday to celebrate the life and achievements of the refugee from war-torn Europe who rose to the highest ranks of the U.S. government. A veritable who's who of Washington attended the memorial service led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden delivered a tribute to Albright and said her name is synonymous with the idea that America is "a force for good in the world.” Albright died of cancer last month at age 84.
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The capsule reached its destination Wednesday night, just 16 hours later. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women.
Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. Not that the prospects on hand seem to care. There’s a level of confidence that, for them, Thursday night’s first round is a sure thing. All of the 20 men on hand for a Play 60 event Wednesday with local youths and Commissioner Roger Goodell believe they have shown the goods to be a high first-rounder. Even the very first pick, which for the second straight year Jacksonville owns. Most likely that will be Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Travon Walker of Georgia, both elite pass rushers.
Moderna asks U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, which may make shots available by summer.