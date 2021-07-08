Elsa pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida; another heat wave set to scorch Southwest

A roundup of severe weather conditions across parts of the U.S.:

Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Elsa's winds strengthened slightly Thursday morning to 45 mph, and it was dropping torrential rains as it made its way through North Carolina late Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. Elsa was expected to pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.

Some re-strengthening was possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States. More coverage here:

***

Another heat wave is set to scorch the Southwest again this weekend

Stifling heat is searing the US West as the weekend approaches, with historic drought conditions worsening and fire danger escalating across much of the Northwest.