Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast

Fallen trees block Front Street on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Valrico. Tropical Storm Elsa continued to track north after dropping heavy rain in the Tampa Bay area.
Debris covers the ground after a tornado on Wednesday struck the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States.
A man waits for a break in the rain outside a gift shop, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine.
A tractor combs the sand to clean the beach shore Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region.
A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region.
An unidentified biker rides along the boardwalk, Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region.
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States.
Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States.
Town of Barnstable's beach safety officer Sanjeev Kc, left, helps lifeguards push ashore four sailboats which which blew off their float onto Veteran's Beach, in Hyannis, Mass., Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa blew over Cape Cod during the day bringing rain and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour.
A truck makes its way through the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wellwood Avenue, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast.
Sisters Lilly, left, and Haleigh Pickel frolick in the surf pushed up on Craigville Beach, in Hyannis, Mass, Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa blew over Cape Cod during the day bringing rain and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour.
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield himself during a downpour from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.
Pedestrians endure a downpour from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
Emergency responders on the scene of a fallen tree on a house in Ridgewood, N.J. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.
Ferry passengers disembark in the rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
Bryce E. holds a bucket in front of his car which stalled out as he reached flood waters on Thursday, July 8, 2021 on the Lodi, N.J. border. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.
Kenan Kocyigit, who works at the BP, on Essex St. in Lodi, N.J. tries to scoop up and remove flood water Thursday, July 8, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.
A woman walks her dog in the rain, Friday, July 9, 2021 in New York. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast.
A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out as she walks on a rainy and windy New York street, Friday, July 9, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast.
Law enforcement investigators in the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Luis Ernesto catches a small wave while surfing along Pass-a-Grille Beach, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area.
Utility workers look at the large pine tree which fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Palm leaves lay on the ground following heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.
Michael Ciarleglio with the city of Pinellas Park, cleans up a few tree branches while working the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.
Cranes cross the road during a rainstorm from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.
Beach walkers walk along the sand on Pass-a-Grille the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Fla.
Shawn Frazier, 61, reinforces tarps over his Tampa home's roof ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Frazier said there was some leaking he caught during a recent rainy day.
About 250 electrical utility trucks are lined up at Duke Energy's staging location in The Villages of Sumter County on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Elsa may hit central Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible localized flooding. Duke Energy staged a total of about 500 trucks at the location, and they will be deployed following Elsa to repair damage to electrical lines and poles.
Law enforcement investigators stand on the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A deluge of rainfall poured on New York City on Thursday, flooding roadways and at least one subway station as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the East Coast.
Hurricane Elsa threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain. Its maximum sustained winds were 75 mph early Wednesday.
Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida’s northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region.
A cyclist makes his way long Bay Pines Boulevard the morning after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
A couple of signs hang loose on their post after Hurricane Elsa moved over the Tampa Bay Area, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Pinellas Park, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.
A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by.
Tropical Storm Elsa brought widespread damage to parts of Florida and South Carolina, uprooting trees and causing damage to vehicles and buildings.
People walk by one of two vehicles hit by a large pine tree that fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Joanne MacIsaac and Ron Delucia, of Medford, Mass., share an umbrella, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine.
By MICHAEL HILL and TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England with heavy rain and high winds Friday, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service.
Maximum sustained winds from the storm were near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts as it moved over Massachusetts. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update that Elsa was no longer considered a tropical storm.
Elsa remained powerful enough to bring about 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) of rain to areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island by the early afternoon, flooding streets and stranding cars. West of Boston, Framingham police said Route 9 at Route 126 was closed because of high water.
Storm conditions caused morning snags on commuter rail lines across the New York City region, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees.
The downpour caused a small rock slide under the main railroad track in West Haven, Connecticut, forcing trains to switch to a secondary track for a couple of hours. West Haven was also among the coastal cities dealing with significant street flooding.
“We’re waiting on the water to recede," said Joe Soto, the city's emergency management director. "The drainage system was just overwhelmed.”