Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it takes aim at Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts called for the cyclone to come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. A hurricane warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River.

“We ask that you please take it seriously,” the Republican governor told reporters Tuesday in Tallahassee. “This is not a time to joyride because we do have hazardous conditions out there.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge. The most powerful winds were forecast to remain just offshore from the beach towns west of St. Petersburg.

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 70 mph (115 kph) early Wednesday. Its core was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Tampa. It was moving north at 14 mph (22 kmh), according to the National Hurricane Center.