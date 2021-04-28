Embattled Florida school superintendent decides to resign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school superintendent overseeing Parkland schools has resigned amid continuing criticism over the 2018 mass shooting there and a perjury charge from a statewide grand jury.

Robert Runcie’s resignation late Tuesday came hours after he released a video statement saying he would be cleared of the perjury charge and would not step down. The district’s top lawyer also resigned on Tuesday night. Both indicted by a grand jury last week.

Runcie, 59, led the nation’s sixth largest school district for nearly 10 years and had been lauded for closing the achievement gap between white and minority students. He had also been named superintendent of the year multiple times by both state and national organizations.

But the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018 ultimately led to his downfall. Seventeen people were killed, and the parent of one victim and the wife of another now serve on the school board.

Board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed, has been one of Runcie's toughest critics, asking the board to fire him in 2019. That vote failed 6-3.