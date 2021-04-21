Embattled San Francisco school board agrees to act dignified

“We, the governance team, myself and the board are a team bound by a shared vision and a commitments to our students,” he said. “The board and I are in agreement and have agreed that we will govern better together.”

Board member Jenny Lam spoke in support of Matthews, saying, “We really need to have our students at the center.”

The board recently suspended plans to strip schools of names ranging from U.S. presidents to Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The renaming effort was blasted for historical inaccuracies and shoddy research as well as poor timing.

The city of San Francisco also sued the school district and the board to pressure them to reopen classrooms more quickly.

And the board removed member Alison Collins from the role of vice president and her committee assignments because of tweets about Asian Americans dating to 2016. Collins in turn sued the district and five of her six colleagues for $87 million in damages.

The board on Tuesday selected member Faauuga Moliga as the new vice president.

