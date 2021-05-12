Embattled St. Louis corrections commissioner stepping down

Inmate advocates say the uprisings were spurred in part by lengthy pre-trial detentions. Due in part to court shutdowns aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, many inmates have been jailed for over a year without going to trial.

Inmates also have complained about what they perceive as lax COVID-19 protocols inside the jail, and about jail conditions.

The inmates were able to escape their cells in February due to faulty locks. Glass said following the April uprising that inmates again were able to get out of cells because locks could be compromised. The city is spending $13.5 million to replace the locks and doors, but the project will take several months.

Glass has denied that the jails' conditions were substandard, but Jones and other political leaders who toured them last month said the conditions weren't acceptable.

The other jail, known as the Workhouse, has been the subject of protests and lawsuits for decades. Detainees and their advocates have complained about unsanitary conditions, poor food and said the jail is too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. Jones has pledged to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office, though it is unclear where its detainees would be moved.

