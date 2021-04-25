 Skip to main content
Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners
AP

Oscars Latest: Chloé Zhao has made history with 'Nomadland'

Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

———

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

