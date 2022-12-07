 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Emhoff pained by antisemitism; survivors return to Pearl Harbor; another delay for Real ID | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he's pained by a rise in antisemitism in the United States.

» A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing.

» The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

Watch Now: Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K., and more of today's top videos

Watch a herd of cows help police catch a suspect in the U.K., a rare ice age lion fossil was found in the Mississippi River, and more of today's top videos.

Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K.
World

Herd of cows help police catch suspect in U.K.

  • Updated
  • 0

This police force was assisted by cows. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.

Rare ice age lion fossil found in Mississippi River
National

Rare ice age lion fossil found in Mississippi River

  • Updated
  • 0

Experts believe a fossilized jaw bone that was found in the drought-stricken Mississippi River belongs to an extinct lion species.

Egyptian mummification: Not actually for preserving bodies?
World

Egyptian mummification: Not actually for preserving bodies?

  • Updated
  • 0

Ancient Egyptians may have perfected the science of preserving human remains. But it turns out, that was never the idea.

Who is Raphael Warnock, winner of Georgia's runoff election?
National

Who is Raphael Warnock, winner of Georgia's runoff election?

  • Updated
  • 0

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday (December 6), ensuring Dem…

Christmas decorations light up cities around the world
World

Christmas decorations light up cities around the world

  • Updated
  • 0

Visitors have until January 1st to admire the US National Christmas. In Poland, the latest trends in Christmas decorations are on display whil…

Migratory monarch butterflies listed as endangered species
World

Migratory monarch butterflies listed as endangered species

  • Updated
  • 0

The migratory monarch butterfly travels more than 2400 miles between Canada and Mexico. In July, the insect was placed on the endangered speci…

Study casts doubt on police use of facial technology
National

Study casts doubt on police use of facial technology

  • Updated
  • 0

Gizmodo reports that a landmark report on facial recognition has found that law enforcement agencies are using the technology as the sole grou…

50-year anniversary of iconic ‘Blue Marble’ photo
World

50-year anniversary of iconic ‘Blue Marble’ photo

  • 0

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 17 astronauts took this iconic photo of our planet Earth on Dec. 7, 1972; this was the last time humans ha…

Flying robots are picking fruit in Israel
World

Flying robots are picking fruit in Israel

  • Updated
  • 0

The robots fly around and pick fruit straight off the trees, depositing them in a bin. An Israeli start-up is replacing farmhands with flying …

