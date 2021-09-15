Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer says stuffiness is banned

“I feel really blessed to have such a long career and one that has mainly just been kind of gradual and steady,” Cedric said. “I laugh a lot on my job. I make people laugh. It's a good time.”

As expert as he is, awards show audiences can be tough. Those waiting to hear if they've won or lost are tense, and viewers at home may shrug over unfamiliar nominees plucked from among an ever-expanding world of streaming and cable shows.

Sunday's ceremony also faces the challenge of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, which have forced it from a theater into a glammed-up tent and limited the number of stars in attendance. That's a step up from last year's event, which was nearly all virtual and audience-less.

Cedric said his goal is a show that avoids stuffiness and brings the TV audience "behind the velvet rope.”

There's one request that's out of his control. It came from his pal Anderson, the “black-ish” star who's had six previous best comedy actor bids without a win and is competing again.

“'Now that you're the host, take care of that for me,'” Anderson told him, jokingly refusing to accept rejection.

“So he's going to win something,” Cedric said with a smile. “I don't know what it's going to be, but something."

