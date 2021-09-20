Emmy Moments: Not the Pandemmys — but hardly normal, either

AND THE GREAT KATE

While “Mare of Easttown,” also featuring Smart, lost out to “The Queen’s Gambit” for best limited series, it won three key acting awards, including the Great Kate — Winslet, of course — who captivated audiences with her role as a “a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother,” in her words, in which she also nailed a very difficult Philadelphia accent. The show “is this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic,” Winslet noted.

THE LASSO EFFECT

It was unquestionably the feel-good show of the year, and “Ted Lasso” — about the unrelentingly upbeat American coach of a British football team — started winning early, with ebullient stage actress Hannah Waddingham accepting the award for best supporting actress in a comedy, closely followed by Brett Goldstein for supporting actor. Then Jason Sudeikis, the titular coach, made it a happy trio, winning best actor. “This show’s about families, this show’s about mentors and teachers, this show’s about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” said Sudeikis. He told castmates and crew: “I’m only as good as you guys make me look.” The Apple TV+ show capped off the night by winning best comedy.

