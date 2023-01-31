EMTs fired in Tyre Nichols' death; grand jury examines Trump hush money; deadline looms for Alec Baldwin; and more morning headlines

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN TOP STORIES IMAGE OF THE DAY
A fox passes 10 Downing Street as members of the Government hold a cabinet meeting inside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral, and more ev…
In 1988, Washington scores 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the Super Bowl. See…
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 31
Anthony LaPagilia
Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 64.
Invision
Bobby Moynihan
Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 46.
Invision
Charlie Musselwhite
Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 79.
Invision
Glynn Turman
Actor Glynn Turman is 76.
Invision
Harry Wayne Casey
Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 72.
Invision
Johnny Rotten
Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 67.
Invision
Jonathan Banks
Actor Jonathan Banks is 76.
Invision
Justin Timberlake
Singer Justin Timberlake is 42.
Invision
Kelly Lynch
Actor Kelly Lynch is 64.
Invision
Kerry Washington
Actor Kerry Washington is 46.
Invision
Marcus Mumford
Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 36.
Invision
Minnie Driver
Actor Minnie Driver is 53.
Invision
Nolan Ryan
Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 76.
AP
Portia de Rossi
Actor Portia de Rossi is 50.
Invision
Princess Beatrix
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 85.
AP
Tyler Hubbard
Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 36.
Invision
Tyler Ritter
Actor Tyler Ritter is 38.
Invision
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!