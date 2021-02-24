Enbridge Line 3 divides Indigenous lands, people

Members of Fond du Lac’s business committee declined Indian Country Today’s request for comment.

NOT ALL NATIVES OPPOSE THE PROJECT

Rob Abramowski, a citizen of the Fond du Lac Band, is one of approximately 295 Native Americans employed on the Line 3 project. To him, much of the opposition is based on emotion rather than fact.

“I think a lot of the anger is related to what happened at Standing Rock and the Dakota Access pipeline,” he said. “The way they handled the protestors there was wrong.”

He believes the Enbridge jobs will provide a stepping stone to better employment, but he worries that some people may get angry with him.

“All I’m trying to do is provide for my family and provide opportunities to other band members,” he said. “I don’t have any other recourse than that, you know. I’m not trying to harm anybody.”

Audrey Tsinnie, a citizen of the Navajo and Grand Portage Chippewa tribes, works as a contract welding inspector on the Line 3 project.

Although her work as a welder and then inspector has taken her all over the country, she and her family have lived in the region for about 20 years.