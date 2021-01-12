Enbridge rejects Michigan's demand to shut down oil pipeline

The company also has failed to ensure that protective coating hasn't worn off and has allowed the pipes to bend excessively in some places, the order said.

In his response, Yu said problems with pipeline supports and coating had been fixed years ago and that Enbridge had taken numerous steps to prevent contact with vessel anchors after one was dragged over the pipelines in April 2018.

The allegation about bending appears to have been based on the state's flawed reading of data that could have been cleared up if officials hadn't refused to discuss technical issues over the past two years, he said.

“The governor's notice is actually based on inaccurate and outdated information that ignores the current condition of the dual pipelines” that federal regulators have described as safe, Koby said. He accused the state of bias, adding that "for the governor this is a political issue, pure and simple.”

