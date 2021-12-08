End of an era in Germany; Amazon's major outage; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
* * *
FIRST, THE WEATHER
* * *
TOP STORIES
End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years
BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.
Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.
Now that near-record tenure has ended with her leaving office at age 67 to praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her successor, OIaf Scholz, took office on Wednesday.
People are also reading…
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
***
Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US
A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.
The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon's own massive e-commerce operation. That included The Associated Press, whose publishing system was inoperable for much of the day, greatly limiting its ability to publish its news report.
Amazon has still said nothing about what, exactly, went wrong.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 8
BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.
BERLIN (AP) — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were still far apart after two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4 ,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial Wednesday, with the defense claiming that Kim Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.
CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity.
Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor and other veterans gathered Tuesday at the site of the bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack by Japan that launched the U.S. into World War II.
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and m…
In 1940, the Chicago Bears beat Washington 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play. See more sports moments from this date:
***