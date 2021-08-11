Energy giant promises more perks in New Mexico utility case

He also confirmed that the company would be willing to include $1 million for a science and technology scholarship program for students in New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area. Another $1 million would go toward apprenticeship programs for high school and college students there.

Of the 150 jobs Iberdrola and Avangrid are promising, most would be in the Albuquerque area, he said.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico serves more than a half-million customers around the state. Consumer advocacy groups and environmentalists have been pushing for funds for communities in more rural areas, particularly those in northwestern New Mexico that will be affected by the expected closures of a pair of coal-fired power plants in which PNM is vested.

Azagra Blázquez also was questioned about the board that would control the New Mexico utility if the merger is approved. He said Spain-based Iberdrola would subject itself to the authority of the state Public Regulation Commission, dismissing concerns that have been raised about regulatory control given the corporate structure of Iberdrola and Avangrid.