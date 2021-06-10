Energy Secretary says US wants 'responsible' lithium mining

The challenges test the Biden administration's ability to straddle its promises to protect public lands while pushing aggressive clean energy goals like getting more electric cars on the road.

Granholm on Thursday said the administration wants find a way to achieve both aims.

“The administration wants to see mining happen in a responsible way in this country to be able to get the lithium, cobalt, the nickel that are necessary for battery production for electric vehicles," Granholm said. "It can be done in a way that respects indigenous communities. It can be done in a way that respects the environment."

Granholm pointed to a project in California where an energy company is working to extract lithium from brine from the Salton Sea, an inland lake. She called the project “utterly sustainable” and “very exciting."

The two proposed Nevada projects are open pit mines, a different type of mining, but the Energy Secretary and former Michigan governor said Thursday that there's a “variety of types of mines” and “all of them could be sustainable.”

"It's just got to be done in the right way," she said.