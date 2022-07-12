BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Enforcement of Louisiana law banning most abortions blocked again by judge in state’s capital as lawsuit proceeds.
Russian news agencies say jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges.
The boy, 2, asked his grandfather, "Are mommy and daddy coming soon?"
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.
President Biden has signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health services after Roe ruling. Here's what is in the order.
Cooper Roberts remains in the hospital sedated and on a ventilator, in critical but stable condition.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.
It's in celebration of the (apparently real) National French Fry Day.
Things to know today: Facing pressure, Biden to sign orders on abortion access; Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated; the latest from Wimbledon.
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.
A father fended off a pair of suspected teenage robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in Harris County, Texas, police say.