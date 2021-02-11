English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism

The leaders of English soccer asked the heads of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday to show “basic human decency” by taking more robust action to eradicate racism and for users' identities to be verified.

There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.

“The language used is debasing, often threatening and illegal,” the eight English soccer leaders, including from the Football Association and Premier League, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chairman Mark Zuckerberg. "It causes distress to the recipients and the vast majority of people who abhor racism, sexism and discrimination of any kind.

"We have had many meetings with your executives over the years but the reality is your platforms remain havens for abuse. Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach.”

Racism has been targeted online at Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Lauren James in recent weeks as well as counterparts from other clubs.