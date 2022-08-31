English soccer roundup, how Princess Diana's death stunned the world 25 years later, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics across the country for today, Aug. 31.
Man City vs Nottingham Forest, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, West Ham vs Tottenham
Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. The Manchester City striker has back-to-back hat tricks and nine goals in five games. Haaland’s latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City’s 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal has matched its best ever start to a Premier League season after securing a fifth straight win to open the season by beating Aston Villa 2-1.
Gabriel Martinelli’s 77th-minute goal clinched victory at Emirates Stadium after Arsenal was pegged back by conceding a goal straight from a corner by Douglas Luiz.
Tottenham remained unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, for whom club-record signing Lucas Paqueta missed a chance to score a late winner on his debut.
Princess Diana
Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.
The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn't be dead at the age of 36, could she?
"I think we need to remind ourselves that she was probably the best known woman in the English-speaking world, aside from perhaps Queen Elizabeth II herself,'' said historian Ed Owens.
"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"
Oh, bother. The first trailer for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" has been released, revealing more of the slasher makeover of everyone's favorite honey-obsessed bear.
The movie stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Winnie and his best friend Piglet, who go on a rampage after Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) abandons them for college. Without the influence of their human friend, the two turn feral, seeking prey and stalking the humans near their homes. The trailer showcases the characters on their rampage, revealing more of the twisted interpretation of A.A. Milne's beloved characters.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 31
President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”
The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.
Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.
United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital have begun to withdraw from the streets. That restored a measure of calm following a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his supporters Tuesday to leave the government quarter. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call. Iraq’s military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. That further raised hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though larger political problems remain.
The South Carolina House has approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions Tuesday. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure. The exceptions were added on a voice vote and the bill passed 67-38. The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.
Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system. Water is being distributed, for drinking and for flushing toilets.
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _ will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.
Indianapolis police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 22-year-old Shamar Duncan of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. Police say Duncan is being held in jail and will not be eligible for release while the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case. The Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues.” The shooting occurred Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
Past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all have lost in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams, who won two of her seven major titles in New York, was beaten by Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets Tuesday. Their match came a day after Serena Williams won her first-round match in a much fuller and louder Arthur Ashe Stadium. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling. Osaka is also a two-time title winner at the U.S. Open and was beaten by Danielle Collins. Raducanu became the third defending champion at Flushing Meadows to bow out in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet.
Serena Williams will lead off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium again Wednesday, this time against the No. 2-ranked player in women’s tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, trying to prolong what could be the last tournament of her career. Williams started it Monday by beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th singles victory in Flushing Meadows. Her match will be followed by No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who continues his U.S. Open title defense against Arthur Rinderknech of France.