English soccer roundup, how Princess Diana's death stunned the world 25 years later, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics across the country for today, Aug. 31.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, West Ham vs Tottenham

Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. The Manchester City striker has back-to-back hat tricks and nine goals in five games. Haaland’s latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City’s 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal has matched its best ever start to a Premier League season after securing a fifth straight win to open the season by beating Aston Villa 2-1.

Gabriel Martinelli’s 77th-minute goal clinched victory at Emirates Stadium after Arsenal was pegged back by conceding a goal straight from a corner by Douglas Luiz.

Tottenham remained unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, for whom club-record signing Lucas Paqueta missed a chance to score a late winner on his debut.

Read the full recap here:

Princess Diana

Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.

The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn't be dead at the age of 36, could she?

"I think we need to remind ourselves that she was probably the best known woman in the English-speaking world, aside from perhaps Queen Elizabeth II herself,'' said historian Ed Owens.

Read more about her here:

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

Oh, bother. The first trailer for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" has been released, revealing more of the slasher makeover of everyone's favorite honey-obsessed bear.

The movie stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Winnie and his best friend Piglet, who go on a rampage after Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) abandons them for college. Without the influence of their human friend, the two turn feral, seeking prey and stalking the humans near their homes. The trailer showcases the characters on their rampage, revealing more of the twisted interpretation of A.A. Milne's beloved characters.

Read more about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending news here:

Snapchat layoffs

Rob Schneider

Doggy Parton