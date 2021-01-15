EPA finds toxic chemicals leached into common pesticide

BOSTON (AP) — Toxins leached from packaging into a pesticide commonly used on mosquitoes, the Environmental Protection Agency has found, but the risks to human health are unclear.

Testing by the EPA found the pesticide, Anvil 10+10, contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

The EPA determined that fluorinated “containers that are used to store and transport a mosquito control pesticide product contain PFAS compounds that are leaching into the pesticide product.”

The St. Charles, Illinois, company that manufactures the pesticide, Clarke, said that its tests had not found the chemicals in its products but that it has stopped the sale and shipment of the pesticide in plastic containers, the newspaper reported.

“The potential for PFAS chemistry from the fluorinated packaging to leach into finished goods was unknown to Clarke,” the company said in a statement to the newspaper.