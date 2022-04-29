'Epic' fire danger in dry, windy Southwest; Corden leaving 'Late Late show'; NFL Draft recap

Today is Friday, April 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Low humidity and very windy conditions will contribute to the fire threat. Ahead of the fire threat, we are tracking a low-pressure system that brings a risk of severe weather to the Midwest. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 29 In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.

Today in sports history: April 29 In 1986, Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners. See more spor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0