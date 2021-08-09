Epstein fund, closing shop, sends up to $125M to 135+ people

“I do think that there was a sense of comfort knowing that this was a safe space to share their stories. And I think that the process was exhausting but empowering for many of these victims. Empowerment in having come forward and reclaiming a sense of control and ownership in their own narrative," she said.

Feldman said she also did not record the meetings because she didn't want to create an extra record of the meetings, which occurred as criminal probes continue into Epstein and those who might have aided his sex crimes since the 1990s. His ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and awaits a November trial in Manhattan federal court.

Though the meetings were scheduled for one hour, some went much longer, Feldman said.

“It was for many of the victims the first time they told their stories from the beginning," she said.

The fund was designed as an alternative to lawsuits, which can take years to proceed to a payout.

Awards were not formulaic but instead resulted from a study of numerous factors, including the victim's age, severity of abuse, frequency and impact of abuse, the extent of collaboration and the general credibility of the claim, Feldman said.