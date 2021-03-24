Equal Pay Day: Women lose average of $406,000 to wage gap in lifetime

In 2021 Equal Pay Day falls on March 24, a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn the same as men did in the previous year.
The most recent estimates show women across the United States earned about 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to 2019 data from the US Census. That amount changes when broken down by race — with many women of color faring much worse.
White women earned 79 cents, while Asian American and Pacific Islander women earned 85 cents. Worse off are Black women, who earned 63 cents, while Latinas earned 55 cents and Native American women earned 60 cents. That's according to a report from the National Women's Law Center, which based its estimates on median earnings data for full-time, year-round workers from the Census Bureau.
In total, a woman starting her career today loses an average of $406,280 to the wage gap in her lifetime.
And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has hit women hard, massively disrupting employment, child care and school routines and reversing progress in the work force. It has driven millions of women out of the workforce.
CNN Business asked four women leaders for their take on where things stand:
Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of National Women's Law Center
Even before the pandemic, the wage gap typically shortchanged women more than $10,000 each year. These lost earnings are now intensifying the economic repercussions of the pandemic-induced recession, robbing women and their families of a financial cushion when they need it most. In the months and years ahead, as women who lost jobs seek work, there is risk of a widening wage gap since many will feel the pressure to take the first offer — often at a lower level than where they were before — simply because they don't have the savings to hold out for something better.
Kim Churches, CEO of American Association of University Women
We're not in a good place, and I fear that things are, at best, stalled or, at worst, declining. Women suffered more layoffs and job losses during the pandemic because so many work in retail and service jobs. And many other women have been forced to quit jobs because of caregiving demands. As we begin economic recovery plans, we need to address the systemic issues causing the gender pay gap. Until COVID-19, women were making major strides, but the pandemic has rolled back all of our hard-earned progress. We need to double down on our efforts to achieve parity and demand change now.
Rachel Thomas, co-founder and CEO of LeanIn.org
They're also up against huge systemic barriers. They're overrepresented in low-wage jobs that don't provide critical benefits like paid leave. Many struggle with the cost of childcare, which has nearly doubled over the past two decades. And they face discriminatory lending practices that make it harder to accumulate wealth. Fixing this will require real systemic change. Business leaders need to close the gender and racial pay gaps once and for all. And policy makers need to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, make child care far more accessible and affordable, and provide national paid family leave to all employees.
Dr. C. Nicole Mason, President and CEO of Institute for Women's Policy Research
The gender pay gap continues to impact women's long-term economic security and well-being. Since 1985, the gap has only closed by about 18 percentage points. That's glacial. At this rate, it will take more than 40 years to close the pay gap. For Black and Latino women, it will take more than a century. What this means is that my daughter and my daughter's daughters' daughter will not see pay equity in their lifetimes. Women earn less than men in almost every occupation. That's true for female-dominated professions and for male-dominated professions.