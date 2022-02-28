Estée Lauder fires exec for Instagram post with racial slur

Estée Lauder has fired John Demsey, a senior executive at the makeup company, for an offensive Instagram post on his personal account that used a racial slur.
The company said Monday that Demsey's termination was the "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies," adding that the post caused "widespread offense."
Estée Lauder said Demsey, who has been with the brand for about 30 years, will be leaving his role "this week." A replacement wasn't named.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Demsey posted on his Instagram account last week a spoof book cover based on the TV show "Sesame Street" that used the N-word with some letters replaced with asterisks. The post was apparently mocking COVID-19.
Demsey deleted the post and apologized, writing that he was "terribly sorry and deeply ashamed," adding that he didn't read the "racist meme" before posting it.
People are also reading…
"Our employees, and especially our senior leaders, are accountable to continue driving our progress and to respect the values of this company for the long term," Estée Lauder said in its statement Monday.
The company owns a number of brands, including MAC and Clinique.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Refugees from Ukraine are heading into neighboring countries to avoid fighting, a train station in Poland has become a relief center for Ukrainians, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been trickling into neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania in a bid to escape …
A train station in the Polish city of Przemysl, some 12 miles from the Ukrainian border, has been converted into a relief center for Ukrainian…
The mood on the ground in Ukraine ranged from defiant to fearful on Thursday, after Russia launched the largest assault by one state against a…
All around the world, official buildings turned blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Moscow police disperse a crowd protesting against the Ukraine war.
While many Ukrainians are staying put even as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of the country, others have decided to flee, with heavy tr…
Watch a man climb the walls of a burning building to rescue a baby in Arizona.
When Brazilian music superstar Alok went snowboarding he didn't notice until later he was being chased by a rabid fan.
This mesmerizing video shows the incredible journey of monarch butterflies as they go from being eggs through caterpillars to chrysalis. Then …
This is Mylo, and his moving story is a real tearjerker. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A stone age human settlement dating back to 7,000 B.C. has been uncovered in a remote southeastern Jordanian desert which archaeologists say i…