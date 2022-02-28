 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Estée Lauder fires exec for Instagram post with racial slur

  • Updated
  • 0

Estée Lauder has fired John Demsey, a senior executive at the makeup company, for an offensive Instagram post on his personal account that used a racial slur.

The company said Monday that Demsey's termination was the "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies," adding that the post caused "widespread offense."

Estée Lauder said Demsey, who has been with the brand for about 30 years, will be leaving his role "this week." A replacement wasn't named.

John Demsey

John Demsey

According to the Wall Street Journal, Demsey posted on his Instagram account last week a spoof book cover based on the TV show "Sesame Street" that used the N-word with some letters replaced with asterisks. The post was apparently mocking COVID-19.

Demsey deleted the post and apologized, writing that he was "terribly sorry and deeply ashamed," adding that he didn't read the "racist meme" before posting it.

People are also reading…

"Our employees, and especially our senior leaders, are accountable to continue driving our progress and to respect the values of this company for the long term," Estée Lauder said in its statement Monday.

The company owns a number of brands, including MAC and Clinique.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Refugees from Ukraine are heading into neighboring countries to avoid fighting, a train station in Poland has become a relief center for Ukrainians, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Ukrainian refugees head to neighboring countries to flee fighting
World
AP

Ukrainian refugees head to neighboring countries to flee fighting

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been trickling into neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania in a bid to escape …

Poland train station becomes relief center for Ukrainians
World
AP

Poland train station becomes relief center for Ukrainians

  • Updated
  • 0

A train station in the Polish city of Przemysl, some 12 miles from the Ukrainian border, has been converted into a relief center for Ukrainian…

Fight or flight? Ukrainians consider their future
World
AP

Fight or flight? Ukrainians consider their future

  • Updated
  • 0

The mood on the ground in Ukraine ranged from defiant to fearful on Thursday, after Russia launched the largest assault by one state against a…

Official buildings across the world turn blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
World
AP

Official buildings across the world turn blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

All around the world, official buildings turned blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
World
AP

Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war

  • Updated
  • 0

Moscow police disperse a crowd protesting against the Ukraine war.

Ukrainians flee as Russian bombs fall
World
AP

Ukrainians flee as Russian bombs fall

  • Updated
  • 0

While many Ukrainians are staying put even as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of the country, others have decided to flee, with heavy tr…

Arizona 'Spider-Man' climbs wall of burning building to rescue baby
National
AP

Arizona 'Spider-Man' climbs wall of burning building to rescue baby

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch a man climb the walls of a burning building to rescue a baby in Arizona.

Brazilian music star Alok chased by bear while snowboarding
World
AP

Brazilian music star Alok chased by bear while snowboarding

  • Updated
  • 0

When Brazilian music superstar Alok went snowboarding he didn't notice until later he was being chased by a rabid fan.

Man raises monarch butterflies and captures incredible metamorphosis on video
World
AP

Man raises monarch butterflies and captures incredible metamorphosis on video

  • Updated
  • 0

This mesmerizing video shows the incredible journey of monarch butterflies as they go from being eggs through caterpillars to chrysalis. Then …

Puppy learns how to walk after being paralyzed and unable to bark
Pets
AP

Puppy learns how to walk after being paralyzed and unable to bark

  • Updated
  • 0

This is Mylo, and his moving story is a real tearjerker. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Ritual hunt site from 7,000 BC found in Jordan
World
AP

Ritual hunt site from 7,000 BC found in Jordan

  • Updated
  • 0

A stone age human settlement dating back to 7,000 B.C. has been uncovered in a remote southeastern Jordanian desert which archaeologists say i…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tractor driver saved after being stuck in flood water for 10 hours after social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News