Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron; DOJ takes on supply chain; Olympic figure skating final underway

Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak

FILE - Passers-by wear masks under their chins as they chat with one another while crossing a street, in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer be required to wear face coverings while indoors starting Feb. 28, state officials said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. 

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Justice Department Supply Chain Struggles

FILE - A woman looks over shelves, some of which are empty, at a Walmart store in Teterboro, N.J., on Jan. 12, 2022. 

Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The program, being unveiled Thursday by the Justice Department’s antitrust division and the FBI, comes amid ongoing supply chain struggles and labor shortages in the U.S. that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. 

All eyes again on Valieva in women's Olympic figure skating

BEIJING (AP) — One of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics could end with one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Games if Russian teenage sensation Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three in women’s figure skating.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite to win the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium, which is currently being shown live on the USA network. Because Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee has decided there will be no flower or medal ceremony if she places among the top three skaters. The IOC fears she could someday be stripped of her medal.

Valieva will skate last in the field of 25 based on her top score of 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday night.

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 17

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

The nation's leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world by saying it was returning some troops to bases, reporting that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more forces near its tense border with Ukraine. The alliance warned Thursday that the buildup has only strengthened its resolve.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws.

Long-delayed cleanup of Great Lakes harbors and tributary rivers fouled with industrial toxins will accelerate dramatically with a $1 billion boost from President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, senior administration officials say.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified that he deferred to Derek Chauvin because he was his senior officer and that’s what he had been trained to do.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery enters its fourth day Thursday after…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant, will be eulogized Thursday in the same church where Daunte Wright’s funeral was held last April.

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Thursday in former President Donald Trump's fight to avoid being questioned under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices.

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars i…

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The street next to the San Francisco Giants spring training facility was missing its usual bustle on an unseasonably …

BEIJING (AP) — One of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics could end with one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Games if Russian teenage sensation Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three in women’s figure skating.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX India Daily Life

Birds fly in a formation behind as an Indian farmer works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

