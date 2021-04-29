Ethics panel: Lawmaker accused of rape should be censured

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee on Thursday found that an Idaho lawmaker who was accused of rape by a 19-year-old intern should be formally censured and suspended from office.

The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday, and if a majority agrees, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will be required to vacate his office and stay off the Statehouse grounds immediately. In that case, a new lawmaker would be appointed to fill in for the Republican from Lewiston.

The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. The Boise Police Department is investigating the case, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.

The five-member ethics panel also agreed that they would throw unanimous support behind a motion to expel von Ehlinger if any House lawmaker decides to make one.

Public ethics hearings and penalties against lawmakers are rare but not unheard of in Idaho.