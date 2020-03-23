Europe eyes smartphone location data to stem virus spread

Michael Parker, an ethicist on an Oxford University team, said people are more likely to contact-tracing app if they're not coerced — and the greater the participation the better the odds of identifying ‘hot spots’ and containing the virus.

“Identification and notification could be done anonymously," he said. “You wouldn’t need to have to tell people where their possible infection came from.”

But Ashkan Soltani, a former U.S. Federal Trade Commission chief technologist, cautioned that contact tracing via app needs to be complemented with other means of disease surveillance, as in South Korea. That begins with universal testing for the virus, which the U.S. doesn’t have yet.

There are other problems. Location data from wireless carriers alone can produce a lot of false positives. GPS data is often inaccurate, Soltani noted, and could inaccurately identify strangers as coinciding when they're actually just in the same high-rise apartment building.

Israel’s Army Radio reported Monday that some people had been erroneously forced into quarantine as a result of location errors. It did not say how many. Adi Carmi, a former Shin Bet official, told the station that such anomalies happen with any large scale system. "It's reasonable to assume that there will be mistakes here and there," he said.