Europe slows lockdown lift, while US continues to shed virus restrictions

President Joe Biden says the country's future looks "brighter and brighter" as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating and with them, the promise of summer vacations in Ibiza, Crete or Corsica.

But the variant first detected in India has found a growing foothold in Britain, prompting France and Germany this week to put British visitors under mandatory quarantine.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. has hit a near two-month high, with growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay further easing lockdown restrictions.

Scroll or swipe down to see the latest data on vaccinations, infections and other COVID-19 trends worldwide.

But in the United States, restrictions continue to ease. Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions, federal health officials said Friday.

It's going to be crowded at airports and on the road this Memorial Day weekend. Americans were hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend, eager to leave pandemic isolation behind.

Other developments today: