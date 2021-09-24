Europe: Team without a country but many wins at Ryder Cup

The other?

“We play for each other,” explained Rory McIlroy, a product of Northern Ireland and one of the seven players, the rest of them from England, who are no longer officially members of the EU. “I think that's the best thing you can do.”

That explains some of it.

Other reasons go deeper.

The Ryder Cup was a dying enterprise in the late-70s, no longer competitive between the best America had to offer against top golfers from Britain and Ireland, which had about one-fourth of the population from which to draw and nobody close to the caliber of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin or Raymond Floyd.

Several people, including Nicklaus, floated the idea of expanding the opposition to include all of Europe. Seve Ballesteros of Spain latched on and never let go. That started in 1979. And so, a new team was born out of the old continent.

“Pretty straightforward. Seve,” European captain Padraig Harrington said when asked who, or what, the Europeans actually have rallied around for all these years. “He pushed for this to become continental, and it was a way for Seve to legitimize the European Tour."