Evacuation lifted for Arizona town impacted by wildfire

Air tankers and helicopters dropped fire retardant and water on homes, brush and dry grass and a shelter was set up at an elementary school in the town of Wickenburg, about an hour's drive from Bagdad.

Bagdad resident Jerry Hoddy, whose duplex was engulfed by the fire, told azfamily.com that he learned of the blaze thanks to a neighbor who banged on his door while he was napping. Hoddy said he grabbed his phone, a briefcase with important documents and three fishing poles.

Despite the loss of his home, Hoddy was thankful he and others escaped without injury.

“My involvement with sports all through high school and college has prepared me mentally for most disasters that life can throw at you. We’ll all get through this as a community,” Hoddy said.

Aerial video streamed Friday by azfamily.com showed multiple gutted or flattened homes, some with charred vehicles parked on driveways, amid apparently undamaged homes.

At one home, a motorboat in the backyard was the only large object that appeared to survive the fire.

