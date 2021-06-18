Evacuation order lifted after Illinois chemical plant blast

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Residents near a northern Illinois chemical plant were cleared to return to their homes Friday, four days after officials issued an evacuation order following a massive explosion at the plant.

Rockton fire chief Kirk Wilson lifted the evacuation order that had been in effect since Monday for a one-mile radius of the Chemtool Inc. plant. Businesses in the area will be allowed to reopen.

The fire sent t hick black smoke thousands of feet in the air and caused debris to rain on the area expected to keep smoldering for days. Winnebago County Health Department said in a news release that soil, water and air samples collected over the last few days indicate no dangerous material as a result of the explosion at the lubricant manufacturing plant.

“They do not have the compounds or chemicals that would cause any concern,” the department's administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell, said of the 40 samples that were sent to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency lab in Springfield. “But, there will be ongoing testing at various sites.”