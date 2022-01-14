 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evacuations, order to close windows near chemical plant fire

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told Northjersey.com that popping and small explosions within the fire at Qualco Inc. indicated it was getting closer to the chemicals, as residents were being evacuated from surrounding areas and told to keep their windows closed in at least one nearby municipality.

“This is a chemical fire. You will see the color in the sky,” Lora told the news outlet.

Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation. There were no initial reports of loss of life, he said.

Qualco produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas, according to its website.

