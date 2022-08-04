Evaluating potential summer breakout hits 'Bullet Train,' 'Sandman,' 'Prey' and more! | Streamed & Screened podcast

The consensus for this week's streaming and screening is that there are a lot of potential surprise breakouts.
The big fish in the pond is "Bullet Train," the assassin action comedy starring Brad Pitt and a stacked supporting cast, but don't discount the long awaited "Sandman" series (based on Neil Gaiman's comic series) that's hitting Netflix on Friday, the "Predator" prequel "Prey" hitting Hulu (and its alternate audio dun entirely in Comanche), the LGBTQ+ conversion camp slasher "They/Them" on Peacock that connects Kevin Bacon back to his horror roots, and too many other great options to rattle off here so you'll just have to listen to get the lowdown on the highlights.
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
People are also reading…
Where to watch:
- Beavis and Butt-Head (Aug. 4, Paramount+)
- Bullet Train (Aug 5, theaters)
- Carter (Aug 5, Netflix)
- Easter Sunday (Aug 5, theaters)
- I Love My Dad (theaters)
- Lightyear (Aug 5, Disney+)
- Luck (Aug 5, AppleTV+)
- Prey (Aug 5, HULU)
- Reservation Dogs (Aug 3, HULU)
- Sandman (Aug 5, Netflix)
- They/Them (Aug 5, Peacock)
- Thirteen Lives (Aug 5, Amazon Prime)
Recent articles by Bruce Miller:
- 'Dr. Strange' serves as preview of coming attractions
- Neil Patrick Harris' 'Uncoupled' looks like another 'Sex and the City'
- 'Nope' offers great theories about those things that can't be explained
- B.J. Novak makes impressive directorial debut with crackling good comedy 'Vengeance'
- Jeremy Allen White learns the ins and outs of a restaurant in 'The Bear'
- DVD REVIEW: Brad Pitt sparks 'The Lost City' but he's not the film's focus
- Sioux City-bound comedian Jo Koy is eager to get back to work (but he hasn't been idle)
Check out Jared on the 'On Iowa Politics Podcast' here:
Follow the show: