Evaluation ordered of suspected Colorado supermarket gunman

Prosecutors were upset that the defense first raised the issue of competency last week, just days before the preliminary hearing, which originally was set for Tuesday. The hearing was scheduled back in May.

A defendant’s ability to understand and assist in their defense is a separate legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which hinges on whether someone’s mental health prevented them from knowing right from wrong when the crime was committed.

On Tuesday, public defender Daniel King warned that Alissa's defense would request another evaluation if the state process finds Alissa competent, possibly further delaying criminal proceedings.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store and one of the first three police officers who entered the store.

Alissa has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder over allegedly firing at 26 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is also accused of unlawfully possessing 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned in Colorado after previous mass shootings.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the attack.

Several victims’ relatives watched in the courtroom Tuesday as Alissa responded “Yeah,” and “Yes,” as the judge advised him of his rights during the competency process. Alissa wore an orange-and-white striped jail suit and a blue face mask, swiveling slightly in his chair and often looking down during the hearing.

