Evanston, Illinois, approves the country's first reparations program for Black residents

"I think the reality is that we will as Black Americans never gain an entitlement that is commensurate with the suffering we endured." said Shelby Steele, who has specialized in the study of race relations, multiculturalism, and affirmative action for over five decades.

Steele, a noted conservative scholar who was appointed a Stanford University Hoover fellow in 1994, believes that the argument for reparations detracts from Black people's self-determination.

"The reality," Steele argues, "is that Black Americans will get about exactly as far as they take themselves, as they focus on education and develop the skills, the value systems, that enable them to thrive in modernity."

"Modernity is our challenge, not social justice" Steele said. "No one even knows what that is, what it would look like. We're focused in the wrong way."

Meanwhile, proponents of HR 40 would argue that modernity and atonement for past traumas do not have to be mutually exclusive.

This bill, Jackson Lee explains, is not necessarily a proposal for direct monetary settlement to descendants of Black American slaves, although that accounts for a large segment of the pro-reparations community.