Even after Madoff's death, work to unwind epic fraud goes on

His downfall came as a result of a national financial crisis in which banks that had made reckless bets on mortgage-backed securities collapsed and investors scrambled to pull money out of the stock market.

Spooked investors started making withdrawals from Madoff's investment fund, too, but he ran out of money to give them. While his books said his fund was worth $60 billion, most of that money didn't exist. He'd never actually invested the cash clients gave him.

When clients cashed out fictitious profits, Madoff simply stole from other clients to cover withdrawals.

Picard was given the task of separating the “net losers” — Madoff clients who didn’t cash out of their accounts — from those who did.

Over time, net losers with approved claims have quietly seen an average of 70% of their investments returned. Net winners were subjected to so-called “clawbacks." Not only did they lose money they thought they had in their accounts, they had to pay back profits they had withdrawn over the years.

“Those people felt as though, and rightfully so, that they had been damaged twice -- first by Madoff and then by this trustee saying ‘give me your profit,’” Sheehan said.