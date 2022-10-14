Eventful week for Trump, notable court cases and seniors get a boost | Hot off the Wire podcast

Thursday’s House Jan. 6 committee hearing may have been the last. If that turns out to be the case, it ended with an inside look from lawmakers on the day of the attacks on the Capitol as well as the committee voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump.
Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker explains what the January 6th committee hopes to gain by subpoenaing Trump in the following special report, plus Rita Foley and Ed Donahue recap the news from the hearing.
In other news involving the former president, the Supreme Court declined to take up a request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case and a judge ruled Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit.
There were several notable court cases this week, including a verdict in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter’s trial, a jury awarding families nearly $1 billion from Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook case, and a convicted “fake heiress” who was recently the subject of a Netflix miniseries was released from prison. Those cases and other judicial news.
In financial news, seniors will receive a boost in social security benefits in 2023 and the IRS wants millions to claim a child tax credit. Those stories as well as the latest on inflation and the state of the economy.
In international news, we take a look at U.S.-Saudi relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
And finally, in health, science and nature news, the FDA cleared updated COVID boosters for children, a look at mental health in the military, the need to better prepare for extreme heat, space news and a record-setting pumpkin.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
